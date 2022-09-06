Funeral plans announced for 3 people who died in Smith Mills shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral plans have been made for the three people who died in a double murder/suicide Saturday night in Smith Mills.

It happened in the 6200 block of KY 136 West.

When troopers arrived, they say they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside of the home, both with gunshot wounds. Ziebell died at the scene, while Mallory was taken to an Evansville hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say they found four children inside the home, along with Mason Quinn, who they say had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The funeral for Joshua Mallory is set for Friday at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation is Thursday evening and Friday morning.

His obituary says he enjoyed golfing and art and was the best uncle in the world. He was 42.

Joshua Mallory (Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel)

The obituary for Arianna Ziebell shows her funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville. Visitation is the same day starting at 10 a.m.

It says she was a loving mother of two wonderful boys. She enjoyed singing, gardening, cooking, and was amazing with makeup. She was 26.

Arianna Ziebell (Koehler Funeral Home)

Mason Quinn’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation is Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. He was 27.

Mason Quinn (Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel)

