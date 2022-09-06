Drier Weather Soon

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with a 35% chance of additional showers and afternoon thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies along with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s. The severe weather remains low, but slow-moving storms will produce heavy rainfall.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and drier weather as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, generous sunshine with high temps in the low to mid-80s.

