EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck on North Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning.

Deputies say that happened in the 2800 block of North Saint Joe.

They say nobody was hurt.

That roadway has since reopened.

Crash involving 3 vehicles in the 2800 bock of N Saint Joseph Av., no injuries, please avoid the area while deputies work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/pweVkKVpr3 — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.