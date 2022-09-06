Churches team up to donate shoes to kids in Dawson Springs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three churches teamed up to aid in the latest tornado relief down in Hopkins County.

The churches joined forces to donate 146 pairs of shoes for families still recovering from December’s deadly storms.

The churches that helped were Mount Horeb Presbyterian, 2nd Presbyterian, and Maxwell Street Presbyterian.

They are all from Lexington.

They also collected over $1,500 dollars in donations to help students in Hopkins County.

