2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jerme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021.

Officials say the murder trial was scheduled to begin on August 12. It has now been rescheduled for February 6. 2023.

According to an affidavit, a witness says that Cartwright admitted to the shooting. The witness says that Cartwright told her “it was either me or him”.

The witness says Cartwright told her he broke up the gun used in the shooting and spread it all over Evansville, according to officials.

Police say they found video on Cartwright’s phone in which he could be heard talking about the murder.

