Traffic Alert: KY 140 to close for bridge replacement
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a bridge over Stroud Creek will be closed between Guffie and Glencille.
They say that closure is expected to happen on Tuesday.
According to a press release, a detour will be signed and posted.
Officials say the closure will last until mid-October. This will allow contractors to demolish the existing structure and construct a new bridge that will address the weight limitations.
