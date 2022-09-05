Traffic Alert: KY 140 to close for bridge replacement

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a bridge over Stroud Creek will be closed between Guffie and Glencille.

They say that closure is expected to happen on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a detour will be signed and posted.

Officials say the closure will last until mid-October. This will allow contractors to demolish the existing structure and construct a new bridge that will address the weight limitations.

