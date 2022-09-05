Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville.

According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired.

Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The reports list the case as a death investigation.

We’ve made several calls to police to get more information.

We’ll keep you updated.

