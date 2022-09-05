Birthday Club
Scattered rain chances continue through Tuesday

9/5 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/5 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although we are not seeing as much rain as we got Saturday and Sunday, our unsettled weather pattern continues today with a few scattered showers and storms that will continue through this evening. That rain will taper off as we head into the overnight hours, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible again tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Once again, severe storms are not expected, but some of these storms may produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain, which could cause localized flooding, something we have already been dealing with from the scattered storms throughout this holiday weekend.

We finally shake this unsettled weather pattern as we head into the second half of the week. A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but I think most of us will be dry, and Thursday looks dry and sunny! However, a cold front coming in from the northwest will bring us more rain chances this weekend.

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, but the humidity pushed our heat index values into the upper 80s to low 90s in most locations. We will fall back through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by early Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be just a couple degrees warmer thanks to the additional sunshine, putting our highs in the mid 80s, which is right where we should be this time of year.

The cold front moving through this weekend will drop us back into the low 80s, some of us may even top out in the upper 70s to start next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

