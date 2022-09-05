Birthday Club
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded.

Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding.

They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville.

If you see a flooded road, officials ask that you turn around.

If there’s a weather event happening near you, and you can safely do so, you can upload pictures and videos on our website and apps to let us know what’s going on in your community. Don’t forget to include the location.

