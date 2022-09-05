Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Car goes airborne with kids inside, driver under the influence

Jefferey Rose
Jefferey Rose(Central City Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police say they tried to stop a car that nearly hit an officer head on.

Before he could, police say the car left the road and went airborne at a ditch.

They say it happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver was a Jefferey Rose and two children were in the car.

They say they were not hurt, but they discovered Rose was under the influence.

He faces several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
KSP investigating 3 deaths in Henderson County
DCSO: First responders find body on pond bank
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Truck drives in Henderson Dollar Tree
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

Latest News

Crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd.
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
Missing helicopter
Missing helicopter could be down in Western Ky.
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville