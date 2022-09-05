Police: Car goes airborne with kids inside, driver under the influence

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police say they tried to stop a car that nearly hit an officer head on.

Before he could, police say the car left the road and went airborne at a ditch.

They say it happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver was a Jefferey Rose and two children were in the car.

They say they were not hurt, but they discovered Rose was under the influence.

He faces several charges.

