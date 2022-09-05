Birthday Club
Missing helicopter could be down in Western Ky.

Missing helicopter
Missing helicopter(Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Emergency Management is asking people to check their property for a missing helicopter.

They say one could have crashed.

They say Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told them contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend.

Officials say the last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.

They say the pilot was believed to be flying low to avoid radar.

Officials say hunters in Ohio Co. saw the helicopter flying in a southeasterly direction.

Emergency management officials say search and rescue pilots are focusing on several areas, including Mammoth Cave National Park, where several witnesses claim to have spotted a low-flying helicopter.

Anyone who finds helicopter wreckage or a landed helicopter on your property is asked to contact local law enforcement.

