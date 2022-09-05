Labor Day Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night.
Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock.
Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations.
At least ten people were killed and 15 others were hurt.
And many Americans are enjoying a day off from work or catching up on some sleep.
We have a look at Labor Day events and gas prices around the Tri-State.
