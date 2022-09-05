Labor Day Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Labor Day will feature more rain and scattered thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms but with a low severe weather threat. High temps in the lower 80s behind light southeasterly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s. The primary storm threat is lightning along with minor flooding due to slow-moving storms.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of more rain and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy skies along with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s. The severe weather remains low, but slow-moving storms will produce heavy rainfall.

