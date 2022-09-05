Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Labor Day Showers

Rainy Pattern Through Tuesday
8/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Labor Day will feature more rain and scattered thunderstorms.  Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms but with a low severe weather threat. High temps in the lower 80s behind light southeasterly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s. The primary storm threat is lightning along with minor flooding due to slow-moving storms.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of more rain and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 80s. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy skies along with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s. The severe weather remains low, but slow-moving storms will produce heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
KSP investigating 3 deaths in Henderson County
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

Latest News

9/2 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Labor Day to kick off a rainy and cloudy week
14 First Alert 9/4 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/4 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/4 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/4 at 10pm
9/2 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Scattered rain chances continue