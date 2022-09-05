KWC Men’s soccer wins second half battle, to beat UMSL

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the Panthers got it done, taking down the UMSL Trojans by a score of 3-2. In a chippy game filled with 22 fouls and 10 yellow cards, the Panthers used two second half goals to push past their GLVC foes.

The Panthers got on the board first, as Calum Newson netted his second goal of the year in the 17th minute off the double assist from Julian Gonzalez and Theo White. An UMSL goal in the 32nd minute made it a 1-1 game at the break.

Early in the second half, newcomer Theo White kept up his strong start with his second goal of the year, with Jaxon Allard getting the assist. Julian Gonzalez then netted his first goal of the year in the 61st minute off the assist from Newson. This goal was key, as Missouri-St. Louis converted on a penalty kick in the 86th minute to make it a one-score game. With Hannes Nilsson making a big save in the final four minutes, the Panthers held on to get just their second win ever over the Trojans.

Each goal scorer also garnered an assist in the game, with Calum Newson, Theo White, and Julian Gonzalez each helping out in more ways than one. In his first start as a Panther, Hannes Nilsson made five saves in the game.

The Panthers will be back at it on Wednesday when they host Brescia in a big crosstown matchup. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

