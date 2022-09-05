Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In the WNBA playoffs, Princeton’s Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces took on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals.

Late third quarter, Vegas tried to get a shot off before the quarter ends.

They went to Young at the top of the key, and she buries the three!

Later in the game Young hit the game-tying shot and sent the game to overtime.

Vegas won the game! The score was at 110-98 over the Storm.

The Aces took a two to one lead in the best of five series.

Young finished with five rebounds and eight points.

