Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In the WNBA playoffs, Princeton’s Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces took on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals.

Late third quarter, Vegas tried to get a shot off before the quarter ends.

They went to Young at the top of the key, and she buries the three!

Later in the game Young hit the game-tying shot and sent the game to overtime.

Vegas won the game! The score was at 110-98 over the Storm.

The Aces took a two to one lead in the best of five series.

Young finished with five rebounds and eight points.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

