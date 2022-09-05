Jackie Young hits buzzer beater; Team leads WNBA playoffs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In the WNBA playoffs, Princeton’s Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces took on the Seattle Storm in the semifinals.
Late third quarter, Vegas tried to get a shot off before the quarter ends.
They went to Young at the top of the key, and she buries the three!
Later in the game Young hit the game-tying shot and sent the game to overtime.
Vegas won the game! The score was at 110-98 over the Storm.
The Aces took a two to one lead in the best of five series.
Young finished with five rebounds and eight points.
