It’s been 10 years since Dubois Co. Marine was killed in Afghanistan

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marked 10 years since Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske from Dubois County lost his life fighting in Afghanistan.

In 2012, Terwiske was brought home and laid to rest.

An estimated 700 people attended the funeral, ending with fellow Marines playing taps and giving a 21 gun salute.

Terwiske graduated from North East Dubois High School before serving in the Marines.

Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske of Dubois County was killed in action in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.