It’s been 10 years since Dubois Co. Marine was killed in Afghanistan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marked 10 years since Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske from Dubois County lost his life fighting in Afghanistan.
In 2012, Terwiske was brought home and laid to rest.
An estimated 700 people attended the funeral, ending with fellow Marines playing taps and giving a 21 gun salute.
Terwiske graduated from North East Dubois High School before serving in the Marines.
