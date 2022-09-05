Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people who died in a shooting Saturday night.

Police confirmed 26-year-old Arianna Ziebell, 42-year-old Joshua Mallory, and 27-year-old Mason Quinn died as a result of the shooting in Smith Mills.

The friends and families of the victims say they are still processing the tragedy.

They say it’s hard to believe it’s real.

“You hear about stuff like that all around the world but you never think it’s going to hit so close to home and especially somebody that you know, and somebody that most certainly didn’t deserve it,” said Taylor Duncan, one of Arianna Ziebell’s friends.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in Smith Mills.

When officers arrived, they say they found Ziebell and one of the men outside of the home, both with gunshot wounds. Ziebell was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to Evansville hospital where he died from his injuries.

KSP officers say they found four children inside the home, along with the other man who they say had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Taylor Duncan says losing Arianna is especially hard because she leaves her kids behind, but Duncan says people have already been stepping up for them.

“My heart hurts a lot for those boys but I know that there’s a lot of people that knew her and [...] those boys will never go without for the rest of their lives,” said Duncan.

The family of Joshua Mallory released a statement:

“Josh had a big heart. He was kind, caring, fun-loving, dependable who always went out his way to help others. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is loved and missed by so many who knew him. Please pray for our families as we process this unimaginable tragedy.”

Those who are grieving the loss of the victims say they hope their loved ones aren’t forgotten.

“I hope everybody always remembers who she is, and who she was,” said Duncan.

Police are investigating what happened Saturday night, but they say we may not ever know exactly what happened that caused all the violence.

