VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Av. and Mill Rd. The driver sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/FeffWb5SaE — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.