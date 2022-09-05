Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter waving adoption fees

(WAVE 3 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Animal Shelter will be waiving the adoption fees for young adult and adult cats.

Officials say the fees will be waived through Sept. 17.

For more information, officials with the shelter say to call give them a call.

The animal shelter is located at 26-20 Highway 81 behind the Daviess County Operations Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
DCSO: First responders find body on pond bank
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say

Latest News

UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Jefferey Rose
Police: Car goes airborne with kids inside, driver under the influence