Daviess Co. Animal Shelter waving adoption fees

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Animal Shelter will be waiving the adoption fees for young adult and adult cats.

Officials say the fees will be waived through Sept. 17.

For more information, officials with the shelter say to call give them a call.

The animal shelter is located at 26-20 Highway 81 behind the Daviess County Operations Center.

