Sheriff: Authorities responding to active scene in Smith Mills area

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms they received a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening for a situation in the Smith Mills area.

Sheriff David Crafton says deputies are actively on a scene and “trying to get kids out of a house.”

We are working to get more information on the situation.

Our Jamee French is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.