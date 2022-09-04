Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sheriff: Authorities responding to active scene in Smith Mills area

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms they received a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening for a situation in the Smith Mills area.

Sheriff David Crafton says deputies are actively on a scene and “trying to get kids out of a house.”

We are working to get more information on the situation.

Our Jamee French is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home

Latest News

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.