Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies.

Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and AMC Theatres. A bag of popcorn and a drink were also being sold at just $3 each.

A lot of people took advantage of the deals happening at the movies this weekend.

“You can’t really beat that kinda deal, especially with the pandemic and everything that went on,” moviegoer Aaron Weeks said. “I think everybody just wanted to come out and give back to the theatres. It’s a pretty good way to get some money back, especially within the last year, I’ve definitely gotten back to the movies more since the pandemic has lightened up for sure. It’s good that everything’s kinda somewhat getting back to normal, and we’re finding a new normal basically through this today.”

Regular prices for movie tickets average around $10.

