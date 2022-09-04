Labor Day to kick off a rainy and cloudy week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a stormy Sunday, we expect the clouds and rain to continue through the coming week. This includes Labor Day, which looks to be a cool, rainy day.

We expect scattered showers to continue across the tri-state, potentially through Wednesday. These showers won’t hit evenly across the area, so it could be a good idea to have an indoor alternative for any outdoor plans for Labor Day.

Thursday looks to be our best chance for a break not only from the rain but also from the clouds. We expect clouds and scattered storms to settle back in on Friday and continue through the weekend.

We anticipate our high temperatures hovering in the mid-80s in the coming week, lining up well with our 85° average for this time of year.

