Ky. Wesleyan football drops season opener at Northwood

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - It wasn’t quite the start the Panthers wanted on Saturday afternoon, as Wesleyan dropped their season opener 55-13 to G-MAC newcomer Northwood.

The Panthers scored all their points on a strand of three drives in the second and third quarters. Freshman Cole Cawthorne kicked a 31 yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Panthers on the board. On their first drive of the second half, Wesleyan struck again, with Wiley Cain hitting David Florence for a 22 yard touchdown pass to give them both their first touchdown of the season. The Panthers’ final points came on their next drive, as Cawthorne proved his worth with a 49 yard field goal. That field goal gives the freshman the second longest field goal in Kentucky Wesleyan history.

The Panthers held a lead in time of possession (32:50-27:10) and had an 18-17 lead in first downs, but turnovers plagued Wesleyan all day, as five giveaways put a damper on Wesleyan’s chances of winning.

In his first game back after a year off due to injury, QB Wiley Cain went 21-for-35 for 236 yards and a touchdown. The star studded trio of receivers showed out for the Panthers, as Brennan McGuire, David Florence, and Peyton Peters combined for 226 yards on 16 receptions.

Malik Mundy led the Panthers on defense with five tackles, including two tackles for loss. The freshman pair of kickers showed their stuff on Saturday, with Cole Cawthorne going 2-for-2 on FG attempts, including his near record-breaking 49 yarder, and Blake Vivrette holding a 37.2 yards/punt average and 54.3 yards/kick average on kickoffs.

Wesleyan will have a chance to right the ship on Saturday when they host Lake Erie in their home opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

