KWC Volleyball upended in Panther Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Panthers fell to 2-6 (0-0 G-MAC) on the season with two losses on their final day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. KWC fell to Purdue Northwest 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-18) in the early game, then dropped their late game 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-17) to GLVC foe Maryville.

Ava Rebarchik led the Panthers with 15 kills on the day, while Karrah Cron racked up an impressive 45 assists, including a season high 30 against Maryville. Mariah Jones continued her strong start with four blocks on the day.

Kentucky Wesleyan will hit the road this weekend when they open conference play with matchups against Tiffin and Ashland. The Panthers take on Tiffin at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, then head to Ashland for a matchup with the Eagles at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

