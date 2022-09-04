Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KWC Volleyball upended in Panther Invitational

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Panthers fell to 2-6 (0-0 G-MAC) on the season with two losses on their final day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. KWC fell to Purdue Northwest 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-18) in the early game, then dropped their late game 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-17) to GLVC foe Maryville.

Ava Rebarchik led the Panthers with 15 kills on the day, while Karrah Cron racked up an impressive 45 assists, including a season high 30 against Maryville. Mariah Jones continued her strong start with four blocks on the day.

Kentucky Wesleyan will hit the road this weekend when they open conference play with matchups against Tiffin and Ashland. The Panthers take on Tiffin at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, then head to Ashland for a matchup with the Eagles at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

Latest News

d
USI Volleyball falls to Cornell in Kent State Invitational
KWC Media Day.
Ky. Wesleyan football drops season opener at Northwood
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
Griewe paces USI Women’s Cross Country at Appalachian State open
Aces Volleyball drops final match at Golden Eagle Invitational