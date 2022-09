NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Justin Suh was crowned the winner of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Sunday evening.

He came out on top finishing with a score of 21-under par.

This is a developing story.

We will have highlights and interviews tonight on 14 News at 10 p.m.

