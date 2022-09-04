Birthday Club
HFD responds to early Sunday apartment fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

According to a social media post, that happened around 5:17 a.m. at the intersection of second and Ingram streets, across from Holy Name Catholic church.

Fire officials say when they arrived, they found fire coming from a first floor door and nearby window. One person got out of the building before fire crews arrived on scene.

That person was not hurt.

Officials say the building is made up of six separate apartments and ten people were evacuated from the other apartments.

Second Street was briefly closed, but is now clear and back open.

