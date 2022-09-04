Griewe paces USI Women’s Cross Country at Appalachian State open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) finished 18th out of 138 competitors Friday evening to pace the Screaming Eagles to a seventh-place finish out of 13 teams in the season-opening Appalachian State Covered Bridge Open.

Greiwe completed the five-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 15.2 seconds to lead the Eagles, who competed for the first time as an NCAA Division I team.

USI, which finished with 182 points and 13 points in front of 2021 Ohio Valley Conference runner-up Tennessee Tech University, landed three runners in the top 50 despite missing Division II All-American Cameron Hough (Olney, Illinois) and Division II All-Midwest Region performer Hadley Fisher (Evansville, Indiana) from its lineup.

Junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) raced to a 28th-place finish with her 5k time of 18:30.0, while sophomore Allison Morphew (Evansville, Indiana) was 50th with a time of 19:23.6.

Senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) finished 52nd, while sophomore Katie Winkler (Santa Claus, Indiana) was 58th to round out the Eagles’ top-five finishers. Junior Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) and senior Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) were 63rd and 72nd, respectively, to round out USI’s top-seven.

The Eagles return to action September 16 when they travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the North Alabama Showcase.

