Griewe paces USI Women’s Cross Country at Appalachian State open

Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) finished 18th out of 138 competitors Friday evening to pace the Screaming Eagles to a seventh-place finish out of 13 teams in the season-opening Appalachian State Covered Bridge Open. 

Greiwe completed the five-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 15.2 seconds to lead the Eagles, who competed for the first time as an NCAA Division I team. 

USI, which finished with 182 points and 13 points in front of 2021 Ohio Valley Conference runner-up Tennessee Tech University, landed three runners in the top 50 despite missing Division II All-American Cameron Hough (Olney, Illinois) and Division II All-Midwest Region performer Hadley Fisher (Evansville, Indiana) from its lineup. 

Junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) raced to a 28th-place finish with her 5k time of 18:30.0, while sophomore Allison Morphew (Evansville, Indiana) was 50th with a time of 19:23.6. 

Senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) finished 52nd, while sophomore Katie Winkler (Santa Claus, Indiana) was 58th to round out the Eagles’ top-five finishers. Junior Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) and senior Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) were 63rd and 72nd, respectively, to round out USI’s top-seven. 

The Eagles return to action September 16 when they travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the North Alabama Showcase.

Courtesy: USI Athletics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

