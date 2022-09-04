Birthday Club
Aces Volleyball drops final match at Golden Eagle Invitational

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing host Tennessee Tech in the final match of the Golden Eagle Invitational, the University of Evansville volleyball team dropped a 3-1 contest.

Giulia Cardona was strong in all facets on Saturday, recording 18 kills, 8 digs, 2 service aces and 2 blocks.  Melanie Feliciano added 10 kills.  Kora Ruff registered 39 assists and 9 digs, both team highs.  Ruff added four blocks, tying Madisyn Steele for the top mark.

Set 1 – UE 25, TTU 22

Game one was an all-out battle.  Kate Tsironis and Kora Ruff combined on a block to put the Purple Aces up 8-6 before a 4-0 run by the Golden Eagles saw them take an 11-9 edge.  Neither team would lead by more than two points until the final tallies.

Knotted at 21-21, an ace by Giulia Cardona and block from Ruff and Madisyn Steele saw UE reel off three in a row to make it set point.  Following a TTU point, Cardona knocked down kill #7 of the game to give UE a 1-0 lead on the strength of a 25-22 decision.

Set 2 – TTU 25, UE 20

Another back-and-forth contest ensued in the second frame.  Both teams enjoyed slight leads but could not extend the lead past two points.  That changed midway through the game.  After a kill from Cardona tied things up at 12-12, the Golden Eagles slowly pulled away.

After going up 18-15, Tennessee Tech added to its advantage to finish with a 25-20 win to knot the match at 1-1.

Set 3 – TTU 25, UE 13

Evansville picked up the first two points of the day, but Tennessee Tech stormed back with five in a row.  The TTU run continued as a 12-3 run saw them go up 12-5.  From there, the Golden Eagles pulled away for the 25-13 win.

Set 4 – TTU 25, UE 15

In the fourth set, the Golden Eagles charged out to an 11-4 lead out of the gate.  After leading by as many as 11 points, they clinched the match, winning by a 25-15 final.

UE returns home on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match versus Tennessee State.

Courtesy: UE Athletics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

