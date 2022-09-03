Scattered rain chances continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered thunderstorms have brought heavy rain and flooding to portions of the Tri-State today while others have barely seen a drop of rain all day. That rain will become lighter and more isolated as we head into the night.

However, that is not the end of our rain chances. This unsettled weather pattern will continue to repeat itself for the next few days. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we will see an isolated chance of rain in the morning followed by more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, because that rain will be scattered, it will not rain everywhere each day.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible, so make sure any outdoor plans also include an indoor space you can move to if it starts storming.

Some of us have seen dramatic temperature swings today, climbing into the mid to upper 80s when we got a little sunshine, then falling into the upper 60s to low 70s as the rain moved through. Most of us will bottom out around 70° by the end of the night under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s, but once again our temperatures may vary depending on where the rain hits. We will see just a few more peaks of sunshine on Labor Day and Tuesday, but our skies will still be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for most locations.

The rain chances will be more isolated for the second half of the week, and Thursday looks like the driest day, but there is still at least a slight chance of rain each day. High temperatures will climb just a couple of degrees into the mid 80s.

