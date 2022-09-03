Owensboro blood drive honors 7-year-old accident victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the annual Kate Hayden blood drive in Owensboro.

The event takes place every year to honor the late Kate Hayden who died in a car accident 16 years ago.

Hayden’s mom says that they started holding the event back in 2008.

Hayden was 7 years old when she died.

Her mom says she believes the blood drive is a great way to honor her daughter’s memory.

“Help other people that are hurting,” Hayden’s mom, Sheila Calhoun said.

The blood drive takes place every year around Hayden’s birthday.

