Owensboro blood drive honors 7-year-old accident victim

Kate Hayden and Sheila Calhoun
By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the annual Kate Hayden blood drive in Owensboro.

The event takes place every year to honor the late Kate Hayden who died in a car accident 16 years ago.

Hayden’s mom says that they started holding the event back in 2008.

Hayden was 7 years old when she died.

Her mom says she believes the blood drive is a great way to honor her daughter’s memory.

“Help other people that are hurting,” Hayden’s mom, Sheila Calhoun said.

The blood drive takes place every year around Hayden’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

