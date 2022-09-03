Mother arrested for impaired driving with children in car, police say

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night.

According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.

Justa Shinn (Indiana State Police)

Officials say the two children were removed, but the driver was trapped and had to be helped out be Lynnville and Pigeon Township Fire Departments.

Police say they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

A preliminary investigation showed Shinn was driving west on I-64 and for unknown reasons left the roadway, hit a wooded tree line and overturned.

According to a press release, Shinn and her children were treated for minor injuries at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Boonville.

Troopers say they smelled alcohol on Shinn, and she showed signs of impairment.

Shinn gave a blood test and her results are pending, according to officials.

Troopers say after searching the car, they found alcohol, two baggies of marijuana and marijuana gummies. Shinn’s children were taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

After being released from the hospital, Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail where she facing the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor

Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

