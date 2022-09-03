Birthday Club
Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday.

These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.

Director of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures says home ownership is key in bridging an economic gap.

“The only way a lot of moderate-income families can build wealth in the United States is through home ownership because owning a home is a store of wealth,” Coures said. “It’s a store of capital, it goes up in value, where a lot of investments may not.”

Coures also mentioned that these homes will also help to improve the number of Black homeowners in the Evansville area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

