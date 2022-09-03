Birthday Club
Family gathers for five generations special photoshoot

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFIE) - One family gathered five generations for a special meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, Solarbron Pointe resident, 94-year-old Margaret Kafel met her three-year-old great great granddaughter Emilia Chandler for the first time.

On Friday, the family gathered to take pictures to remember the special moment.

Kafel’s daughter, granddaughter and her two great granddaughters were also present for the pictures, wearing shirts with their birth years on them.

Kafel says she is excited to add the pictures they took to her collection of pictures and cards.

“Oh I’m happy,” Kafel said. “They always surprise me with this. You know I get so many surprises. It was wonderful. I can’t tell you how much I love them and this is the first time I see my baby.”

She says she has even kept a birthday card from her 48th birthday.

