Evansville Regional Airport unaffected by Labor Day travel surge

(WFIE)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many people are traveling this Labor Day weekend, whether that’s by catching a flight or driving.

Evansville Regional Airport officials say on Friday the airport was quiet earlier in the day, while many airports are packed.

AAA officials say more than 30% of Americans will be flying and those flyers can expect cancellations and delays.

Flights at Evansville airport are expected to be on time, passenger Christian Meza said he received a text stating his flight would be delayed.

Meza also said most of his flights have been packed.

“Every single flight I’ve been on has been full... every seat been taken,” Meza said. “It been tough when I’m traveling with my mom and... you know I’m trying save a seat with her. But she’s in C boarding group and I’m in A boarding group and it’s a full flight, and so everyone wants the seat next to me.”

Travelers are expected back on Monday but heat is playing a factor in Labor Day travel as well. According to industry experts more than 45 million people across seven states are under heat alerts.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

