Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Daviess County on Friday night.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 11000 block of US-431 in Utica.

Deputies say one passenger car and two pick-up trucks were involved in the crash.

They say the two people in the passenger car suffered serious injuries and were sent to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, US-431 was closed for nearly two and a half hours while crews investigated the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

