DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.

They say it was a woman.

Officials say the woman was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that morning mowing her lawn, and was found around 5:00 p.m. by the pond.

At this time, the identity of the woman has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.