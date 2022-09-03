Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.

They say it was a woman.

Officials say the woman was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that morning mowing her lawn, and was found around 5:00 p.m. by the pond.

At this time, the identity of the woman has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Rachel Hudson
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million

Latest News

33-year-old Justa Shinn
Mother arrested for impaired driving with children in car, police say
23-year-old Charles Fairbanks
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
A whole section was reserved for the former players and coaches.
Castle High School honors 1982 state championship football team