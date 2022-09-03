Castle High School honors 1982 state championship football team

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Castle High School’s 1982 state championship team was invited to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of their historic win.

Pat Lockyear, now a teacher was one of the many who gathered. He was glad to see it happen after a gun threat nearly had the game canceled.

“Until three o’clock, we didn’t know if there was going to be a game,” he said. “As a teacher, I was concerned about being in the building at all.”

With some coordination and the sign that things were safe, alumni from all over were able to attend.

Steve Yeager arrived from Chicago just ten minutes before the game.

“It’s a good feeling to see everyone again that you haven’t seen for so long,” he said. “Even though you see them all on social media, it’s just different being together again, and you know we’re all getting older.”

The group had dinner in the school and got to participate in a radio show.

That let some of the folks who live farther away call in.

“We don’t get to see them, but hopefully we get to hear them,” Lockyear said. “We’ll listen to the radio show. It’ll be kind of neat to do that.”

Yeager said one of the best things about seeing the event gather was seeing how proud the Castle community still was after all these years.

