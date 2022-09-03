Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car went into a convenience store on Saturday morning.

This happened at the Dollar Tree location on the 400 block of South Green Street in Henderson.

Dispatch says crews were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m.

Pictures sent to 14 News show a hole in front of the building.

It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash also remains unknown.

We will update this story once more information is available.

