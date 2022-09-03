Affidavit: Man arrested following Himalaya Food Mart robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after robbing the Himalaya Food Mart on Washington Avenue.

According to a press release, on Aug. 14, a man in the food mart grabbed a few items and took them to checkout. He then walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife and told the cashier to open the cash register.

At that time, it was reported that the man was wearing a dark colored jacket, dark pants, mask, sunglasses and grey shoes with black markings and white soles.

The suspect took all of the money from the drawer and left the store heading eastbound along Newburgh Road, the release reads.

Responding officers say they checked the area, but did not find anyone at that time.

According to a press release, on September 2, an officer was called by an acquaintance who was inside the store. He told the officer that a man had entered the store fitting the same description as the man involved in the robbery in August. The man also had something in his back pocket that appeared to be metallic.

The person who called the officer said he felt that the man was about to rob the store. Central dispatch then relayed the information as a possible hold up in progress and sent officers to the area.

The cashier told officers that the man approached the counter with items like the suspect in the robbery on Aug. 14. After placing the items on the counter, the suspect told the cashier that he would be right back and left the store.

According to a press release, once the suspect was outside he quickly jumped into a truck that was waiting on the lot. The truck then sped off eastbound on Newburgh Road and northbound on Plaza Drive.

Responding officers say they were nearby and believed their sirens scared off the suspect. One of the officers traveled eastbound on Newburgh Rd. and north on Plaza, where he saw a person exit the truck near another vehicle that was parked nearby.

According to a press release, it was believed that the vehicle was staged as a “get away vehicle”.

Officials identified the person as Maurice McRae.

McRae was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a robbery charge. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

