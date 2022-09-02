Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday.

50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty at her last court appearance.

Police say she was having an affair with her sister’s fiancée, Larry Richmond Sr.

He’s accused of shooting Doerr as he returned home from work.

Richmond is currently serving time in prison on federal guns charges.

