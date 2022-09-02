Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday.

50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty at her last court appearance.

[Wife of slain Evansville firefighter appears in court]

Police say she was having an affair with her sister’s fiancée, Larry Richmond Sr.

He’s accused of shooting Doerr as he returned home from work.

Richmond is currently serving time in prison on federal guns charges.

We’ll have more on Fox-Doerr’s hearing after it happens at 10 a.m.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indiana girl
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

Student test scores see biggest nationwide drop in 30 years
Student test scores see biggest nationwide drop in 30 years
Kitten killed, puppies dumped in Henderson Co.
Kitten killed, puppies dumped in Henderson Co.
80's night planned for last Friday After Five of the season
80′s night planned for last Friday After Five of the season
A school bus
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search