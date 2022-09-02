Watch: HPD bodycam footage of Harbor House shooting arrest released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department has released body camera footage showing the moment officers arrested the man connected to the shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center.

Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a shooting that happened on Aug. 25.

Officials say Gibbs is expected to appear in court again on Sept. 14.

We’re told Gibbs was also a resident at the Harbor House.

Our 14 News team complied bodycam footage from three HPD officers who were on scene the night of Gibbs’ arrest.

Chief Sean McKinney broke down the timeline of the officers response that night. The 911 call saying there was an active shooter at the Harbor House came in at 7:40 p.m.

Officials say officers were called at 7:42 p.m. and arrived on scene two minutes later. Gibbs was on the run for about two hours that night.

According to police, Gibbs’ car was found at Hayes boat ramp at 9:47 p.m., and by 9:55 p.m., he was taken into custody at Atkinson Park.

Our 14 News team followed up with officials at the Harbor House Christian Center, and Pastor Coni Beck said the center is still closed to the public.

She says they plan to remodel the building and repaint on Monday for a fresh start.

Beck says residents spent Friday resting after attending the funeral of one of the victims, Chad Holmes.

