Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Watch: HPD bodycam footage of Harbor House shooting arrest released

By Jamee French and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department has released body camera footage showing the moment officers arrested the man connected to the shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center.

Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a shooting that happened on Aug. 25.

[Related Story: Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting]

Officials say Gibbs is expected to appear in court again on Sept. 14.

We’re told Gibbs was also a resident at the Harbor House.

Our 14 News team complied bodycam footage from three HPD officers who were on scene the night of Gibbs’ arrest.

Chief Sean McKinney broke down the timeline of the officers response that night. The 911 call saying there was an active shooter at the Harbor House came in at 7:40 p.m.

Officials say officers were called at 7:42 p.m. and arrived on scene two minutes later. Gibbs was on the run for about two hours that night.

According to police, Gibbs’ car was found at Hayes boat ramp at 9:47 p.m., and by 9:55 p.m., he was taken into custody at Atkinson Park.

Our 14 News team followed up with officials at the Harbor House Christian Center, and Pastor Coni Beck said the center is still closed to the public.

She says they plan to remodel the building and repaint on Monday for a fresh start.

Beck says residents spent Friday resting after attending the funeral of one of the victims, Chad Holmes.

[Previous Story: Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival set to begin Saturday
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival set to begin Saturday
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival set to begin Saturday
HPD bodycam footage of Harbor House shooting arrest released
HPD bodycam footage of Harbor House shooting arrest released