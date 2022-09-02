Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 3

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:

Bosse vs. Castle

North vs. Harrison

Central @ Memorial

Jasper vs. Reitz (Touchdown Live Game of the Week)

Mater Dei vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Heritage Hills vs. Boonville

Tell City vs. Forest Park

Washington vs. Gibson Southern

Princeton vs. Mt. Vernon

North Posey vs. Southridge

Crawford County vs. Perry Central

Pike Central vs. South Spencer

North Knox vs. Tecumseh

North Daviess vs. Eastern Greene

Henderson County vs. Christian County

Daviess County vs. Owensboro

Central Hardin vs. Apollo

Owensboro Catholic vs. Union County

Ohio County vs. Hancock County

Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkins County Central

Grayson County vs. McLean County

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Crittenden County

Mount Carmel vs. Robinson

Flora vs. Edwards County

Vienna vs. Carmi

Fairfield vs. Sesser-Valier

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

