Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 3

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH: In The Huddle - Week 3]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:

  • Bosse vs. Castle
  • North vs. Harrison
  • Central @ Memorial
  • Jasper vs. Reitz (Touchdown Live Game of the Week)
  • Mater Dei vs. Vincennes Lincoln
  • Heritage Hills vs. Boonville
  • Tell City vs. Forest Park
  • Washington vs. Gibson Southern
  • Princeton vs. Mt. Vernon
  • North Posey vs. Southridge
  • Crawford County vs. Perry Central
  • Pike Central vs. South Spencer
  • North Knox vs. Tecumseh
  • North Daviess vs. Eastern Greene
  • Henderson County vs. Christian County
  • Daviess County vs. Owensboro
  • Central Hardin vs. Apollo
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Union County
  • Ohio County vs. Hancock County
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkins County Central
  • Grayson County vs. McLean County
  • Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Crittenden County
  • Mount Carmel vs. Robinson
  • Flora vs. Edwards County
  • Vienna vs. Carmi
  • Fairfield vs. Sesser-Valier

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Elijah Wagner named week 2 'Player of the Week'
Bosse QB Elijah Wagner earns Week 2 POTW crown
A house divided: Married principals ready as respective schools face off on the gridiron
