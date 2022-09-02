Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the games our crew will be updating throughout the night:
- Bosse vs. Castle
- North vs. Harrison
- Central @ Memorial
- Jasper vs. Reitz (Touchdown Live Game of the Week)
- Mater Dei vs. Vincennes Lincoln
- Heritage Hills vs. Boonville
- Tell City vs. Forest Park
- Washington vs. Gibson Southern
- Princeton vs. Mt. Vernon
- North Posey vs. Southridge
- Crawford County vs. Perry Central
- Pike Central vs. South Spencer
- North Knox vs. Tecumseh
- North Daviess vs. Eastern Greene
- Henderson County vs. Christian County
- Daviess County vs. Owensboro
- Central Hardin vs. Apollo
- Owensboro Catholic vs. Union County
- Ohio County vs. Hancock County
- Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkins County Central
- Grayson County vs. McLean County
- Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Crittenden County
- Mount Carmel vs. Robinson
- Flora vs. Edwards County
- Vienna vs. Carmi
- Fairfield vs. Sesser-Valier
