Student test scores see biggest nationwide drop in 30 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Center for Education Statistics’ latest assessments shows that student test scores have plummeted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is often called “the nation’s report card,” showed a drop-off larger than any seen since 1990.

On Thursday, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress scores should disturb most Americans.

“These data should be a wake-up call for us to prioritize strong schools, better schools, safer schools, healthier schools,” he said.

The drop-off was something that one Evansville mother said they expected after the pandemic.

“It was a lot of busy work and trying to keep her interested in completing all the tasks [she was assigned],” she said. “We learned when she went back to school that she was behind.”

Cardona agreed, saying that a lack of in-person classes led to learning loss. However, scores didn’t just point to the pandemic.

Experts with the National Center for Education Statistics said that shootings, violence, absenteeism, staff vacancies and disruptions are all up.

“We’re going to level up education,” Cardona said. “We’re going to make sure our kids get more support, individualized support. The funding is there, the urgency is there, we’ve just got to make sure we get it done.”

Cardona said he’s hopeful American Rescue Plan funds would help to improve scores.

