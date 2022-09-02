Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge David Kiely
EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving
Kimberly Williams
Update: Woman accused of embezzling $105K from employer
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a hostile...
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Police investigating hold-up at Evansville gas station

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Castle High School back open after gun search cancels Friday classes
Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing...
Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says
Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection canine who works at a Minnesota airport, was voted...
Meet 11-year-old Eebbers: TSA’s ‘cutest canine’