Scattered rain possible throughout Labor Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been partly to mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. We will fall back out of the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s by early Saturday morning.

We will see increasing clouds as we head into the night, and there is a slight chance of rain, but that is mainly very late tonight into early Saturday morning, so the final night of Friday After 5 in Owensboro as well as all the high school football games will most likely be dry.

Unfortunately, for the final two days of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship or any other Labor Day weekend plans, we do have some rain in the forecast. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will all be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated showers possible in the morning and more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible, so make sure any outdoor plans also include an indoor space you can move to if it starts storming.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but the humidity may make it feel like the mid to upper 80s or even low 90s in some locations.

The rain chances for the rest of the week seem more isolated, but a few spotty showers and storms will still be possible each day Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

