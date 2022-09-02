Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest.

Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming.

A large odor of marijuana led to a search warrant.

Later in the day, officers searched the home to find over seven pounds of marijuana, around $6,000 in cash, a large number of marijuana edibles, a handgun, as well as several other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Helming was arrested for dealing drugs, possession of drugs and neglect of a dependent.

He’s currently being lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

