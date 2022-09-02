Kitten killed, puppies dumped in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Animal Control says a kitten was found suffering with a missing eye.

They say the kitten was less than six weeks old and died over the weekend before they were able to get it to a vet.

Officials say they believe it was shot with a BB gun, and they say it’s been happening to many others.

They say they believe juveniles are responsible, so they are unable to charge them.

Officials ask anyone who knows of or sees animal cruelty to take video proof and report it to authorities.

In another case, Animal Control officials say seven puppies were dumped by Cairo store.

There are two girls and five boys.

They will be ready for adoption in about four weeks.

Officials ask anyone with information on were they came from to give them a call.

