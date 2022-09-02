Jeff Overton returns to Victoria National competing at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A life-threatening infection kept Evansville native and professional golfer Jeff Overton from the game he loves for five years. After making his official return to golf earlier this summer, Overton has made his way back home this week to play a course he’s very familiar with.

Victoria National Golf Course in Newburgh is once again the host site of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Many of the professional golfers in town for the weekend are familiar with this top-notch course, but no one knows it as well as the North High School graduate.

“I’ve always thought this place was one of the most visually intimidating golf courses in the whole world,” Overton said.

The 2010 Ryder Cup player has competed across the globe, making multiple PGA Tour starts from 2005 to 2017, but he says there’s something different about competing where he grew up.

“It’s exciting to get to come back to play here in my hometown in Evansville,” Overton said. “I’ve never played a professional golf event here, so I’m pretty stoked to get to do that.”

Five years ago, Overton’s career took a turn after a back surgery led to a life-threatening infection in his spine, leaving him to question his golf future.

“Dad always said it takes three things to be successful in this world – it takes opportunity, passion, and it might take a little talent,” Overton said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have quite the opportunity because my back wasn’t in very good shape. Physically, mentally, emotionally – it’s been a whirlwind of getting healthy.”

The comeback began for Overton when he competed in the 3M Open back in late July.

In the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Thursday, Overton not only finished 1-under par for the day, but even hit a hole-in-one on the 11th hole.

“I was always the guy who loved to come out and spend all my time at the golf course,” Overton said. “Been able to get fairly healthy and excited to continue hopefully keep spiraling up, and keep getting better and better and healthier and healthier, and hopefully the whole package of the golf game comes together at once. Hopefully, it’ll be this week.”

