Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings.

Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Each building is a little different, and the realtor, Kara Hinshaw, says she holds a special connection to the piece of property.

“It’s just a magical place. It’s a peaceful place. All the visitors and locals have admired and enjoyed this place, even from the roadside,” says Hinshaw.

Big Tree Farm is a private property designed to the precise liking of its owner, B. Edward Ewing of Jasper, and the white picket fence lining the boundary all the way into Santa Claus is what people normally see.

However, behind those walls sit structures ranging from a party barn adorned with Texas and professional sports memorabilia to a classic diner, highlighting Ewing’s musical tastes.

Jerseys signed by the likes of Barry Sanders hang in the party barn, while signed records and guitars, including one from Elvis Presley, hang in the diner.

You can also check out the guest quarters, called “The Stables,” with rooms named after former Kentucky Derby winners.

“He loved, when he brought people from all over the world, to say ‘I’m gonna put you into a horse stall in my stables,’ says Hinshaw about Ewign, “obviously, they look like the Four Seasons so.”

All of it could be yours, for a cool $47.9 million, which Hinshaw said if potential buyers see it for themselves, they’ll understand.

“He has really crafted this whole estate on his own, and just put his heart into it, and just made it absolutely beautiful,” says Hinshaw, “so when you really understand and see the magnitude that’s here, there’s no question that it’s worth that amount of money.”

The property’s only been on the market for less than a week, but it’s only going to be for sale for a limited time.

