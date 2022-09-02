Birthday Club
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival set to begin Saturday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend, people are invited to watch fireworks light up the night sky during the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival.

Officials say the event will be held Saturday at Panther Creek Park.

Festivities are expected to begin at 5 p.m., with food trucks, inflatables and live music.

They say the fireworks display is set to begin at 8:15 p.m.

